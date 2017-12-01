Odisha Assembly house committee to meet prez over paddy MSP

Bhubaneswar: After failing to get an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two occasions to discuss over hike of minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, Odisha Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue.

The ruling BJD moved a motion on the MSP issue and targeted the Central Government along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, a resolution on MSP hike for paddy was passed yesterday in the State Assembly following which it was decided that the House Committee would meet President Kovind and apprise him about the issue.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Odisha Assembly gave a green signal to the discussion on MSP after government chief whip Amar Satpathy presented a House Committee report relating to paddy MSP on the third day of the ongoing winter session yesterday.

Both the Congress and BJD came down heavily on the BJP-led Union government. They said that it is very unfortunate not to get an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss the topic.

However, BJP will not be part of the committee.

Notably, the State Assembly had on March 25 unanimously adopted a resolution recommending the state government to demand the Centre for increasing the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal instead of Rs 1,550 following which time and again Odisha is demanding for the hike.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also had raised the issue on the 12th Standing Committee meeting of the Inter-State Council in New Delhi on November 25.