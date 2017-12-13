Odisha Assembly adjourned twice over farmer issues

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday and could not conduct any business till 3 pm as leaders of opposition BJP and Congress continue to protest against irregularities in paddy procurement and the Government’s apathetic attitude towards farmers’ issues

As soon as the House assembled at 10.30 am, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra wanted to say something on paddy procurement, but Speaker didn’t allow him and called for holding the Question Hour. Irate at this, Congress members rushed into the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the State Government and the Union Government.

They alleged that 3kg of paddy being deducted per quintal in the name of FAQ and paddy is being procured under the MSP at the Mandis.

Similarly, BJP members staged protest demanding provision of bonus over paddy MSP, waiver of farm loans and pension to farmers. They alleged that farmers lost Rs 100 crore of insurance money as district Collectors delayed in giving crop damage reports timely.

Both the parties demanded that the Minister submit a reply in the House. As they didn’t relent, Speaker Pradeep Kumar Amat adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the same situation prevailed, the Speaker adjourned the House again till 3 pm.