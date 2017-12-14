Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly, which continuously witnessed pandemonium over crop loss and farmer suicide by the Opposition was adjourned sine die on Thursday much ahead of the schedule.

Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the Session for an indefinite period, 13 days ahead of the schedule, only after 12 sitting days against 26 scheduled working days. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra were present during the announcement.

In the Winter Session of the Assembly, as many as five bills were passed, while the Government responded to a total of 2076 unstarred questions in the floor of the House.

During the session while Opposition Congress and BJP created ruckus over farmers’ issues, the ruling BJD members raised negligence of Centre over the rise in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.

However, the Naveen Government unanimously passed a resolution to put pressure on the Centre to form a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi River dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The session, which commenced on 28 November was scheduled to conclude on 30 December 2017.