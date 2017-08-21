Odisha appoints 581 doctors to address shortage of doctors

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to address the shortage of doctors and improve healthcare services in the state, Odisha government today handed over appointment letters to 581 doctors.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed the letters to the doctors for regular appointment across the state at a function held at the Rabindra Mandap here.

“Healthcare has been one of the top priority sectors of Odisha government and already the placement-based incentive system has been introduced resulting in sharp decline in the number of vacancies in the State, particularly in the remote areas,” said Patnaik.

The recruitments have further strengthened the healthcare sector and it is the first that so many doctors have been appointed in one spell, he added.

Patnaik informed that his government is keenly pursuing filling up of vacant posts in other cadres in the health sector.

“More than 150 posts of dental surgeons have been filled up and another 266 dentists will be recruited this year. More than 5700 posts of paramedics will also be filled up this year. Besides, we will soon post 169 Homeopathic and 50 Ayurvedic doctors in the state,” the CM said.