Odisha announces Independence Day Ministerial Flag hoisting schedule

Bhubaneswar: The State today announced its Ministerial Flag hoisting schedule for Independence Day celebration ahead of 15th August. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will unfurl the National flag at the capital city of Bhubaneswar on the occasion of 71st Independence Day celebration of the country. On Wednesday, he also announced the name of Ministers and top officials who would unfurl the Tri-colour Flag in other districts and district headquarters on August 15.

Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout will unfurl the Tri-colour Flag in Puri, Health & Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena in Dhenkanal, , Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh in Rayagada, Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy in Jajpur, Usha Devi in Bhadrak, Badri Narayan Patra in Kandhamal, Surya Narayan Patro in Cuttack, Niranjan Pujari in Kalahandi (Bhawanipatna), Prafulla Samal in Nabarangpur, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty in Ganjam, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera in Balasore, Prafulla Mallick in Sambalpur, Ramesh Majhi in Gajapati, Ashok Chandra Panda in Angul, Snehangini Chhuria in Sundargarh, Ananta Das in Mayurbhanj, Chandra Sarathi Behera in Koraput and Nrusingha Charan Sahu will do flag hoisting in Bargarh district headquarter respectively.

As per the notification, RDC, Southern Division will be the chief guest of Berhampur district level Independence Day celebration and RDC, Central Division will unfurl the Tri-colour Flag in Khurda.

In the remaining 11 districts, the respective District Collectors will unfurl the National Flag on the occasion.