Odisha, Andhra to launch joint operation against Maoists: DGP RP Sharma

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police and its Andhra Pradesh counterpart would launch joint anti-Maoist operations, said Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma on Tuesday.

Sharma had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh DGP in this regard. Returning from Visakhapatnam the DGP said the meeting laid much emphasis on coordination between the two states during operations against Left-wing extremists.

“On the basis of the decision taken at the meeting, the operations would be carried out,” he said talking to mediapersons here.

Before leaving for the meeting on Monday, the DGP had told the media that the Odisha police would intensify operations against the Maoists.