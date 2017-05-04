Odisha-Andhra-Chhattisgarh train line repair: 9 trains cancelled, 20 rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: The repair of the rail routes between Odisha, Andhra and Chhattisgarh will continue till May 15. Hence, 9 trains have been cancelled while the time for 20 trains has been rescheduled.

The repair work for these train lines began since May 3 and will continue till May 15. The repair will cause temporary inconvenience but after repairs are over the trains will run as per normal schedule, sources in East Coast Railway informed. Here’s the list of trains postponed for the repair: