Odisha +2 Science exam results on May 19

Bhubaneswar: The results of the annual +2 Science examination 2018 will be announced on May 19, School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra informed today adding that results of Arts and Commerce streams will be declared by the end of this month.

The Plus Two annual examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in all the streams were held from March 6 till March 29 at 1104 exam centres across the state.

The practical exams were held before the theory exams, from January 25 till February 5.

Similarly, the evaluation of answer sheets was conducted at 56 centres in two phases.