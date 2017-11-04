Odias perform Boita Bandana, celebrate Kartik Purnima with great religious fervor

Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of Odias today marked Kartik Purnima with religious fervor by floating miniature decorated boats made up of Banana barks, thermocol and paper in rivers, ponds and sea while recalling the state’s glorious maritime history.

It was witnessed that people of all age groups throng to nearby water bodies to float small boats in Twin Cities- Cuttack and Bhubaneswar performing the ritual of “Boita Bandana” festival.

In ancient times, sea traders from Odisha known as “sadhabas” would begin their sea voyages on the full moon day of the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar, to the Indonesian island of Bali.

As it was a glorious bygone era of Odisha’s maritime history, so the people here celebrate this day every year in memory of the Sadhabas.

It is also believed that those who take a dip in the sea, in rivers and ponds on the day and visit temple early in the morning get absolution from their sins and can easily attain salvation.

Similarly, the last five days of the holy month of Kartik is called Panchaka which is considered to be sacred and Odias strictly follow the tradition by consuming simple vegetarian food by the time. The last day of the month is considered to be the most sacred which is popularly known as Kartik Purnima.