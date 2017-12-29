Headlines

Odia youth among 14 dead in massive fire outbreak in Mumbai’s Kamala mills

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kamala Mills

Bhubaneswar: An Odia youth, Sarbajit Parida of Badapatapur village under Oupada block in Balasore district was killed in the massive fire that broke out in a restaurant in Kamala Mills, a commercial complex at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

At least 14 people died, most of them women, and around a dozen more were injured the inferno.

The fire, sparked just after midnight, was brought under control only by 6:30 in the morning and after 12 Mumbai Fire Brigade tenders were rushed to the spot.

The post mortem reports of the dead revealed that all of the deaths were caused due to suffocation and not because of fire-related injuries.

A doctor at Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial Hospital, where the victims of the Kamala Mills fire were rushed, confirmed at least 14 deaths media persons and said postmortem revealed all deaths were due to suffocation.

A large number of those who died were women – the birthday party held at the Kamala Mills restaurant had an all-women theme – and the owners and manager of 1 Above have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide). They are yet to be arrested.

