Odia TV actress harassed on social media, gets acid attack threat

Bhubaneswar: A popular Odia television soap actress had lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty on Wednesday, alleging acid attack threat by a youth on the social media platform.

According to sources, the actress has been receiving vulgar messages on Whatsapp for the past few weeks following which she changed her phone number. But the mischief-monger managed to find the new number and verbally abused her over the phone.

The actress also alleged that the youth had threatened to post morphed photos of her on social media sites.

The Police Commissioner has assured to take actions against the accused person and a probe into the matter has been initiated, the source said.