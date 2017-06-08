Odia teen generates electricity from Rs 500 demonetized notes

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old boy from Odisha has emerged as a tech giant by discovering an ingenious mechanism to generate electricity using Rs 500 demonetized notes.
Lanchman Dundi, a student of Khariar College and his extraordinary innovation have come into limelight with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) taking interest in the project and directing the state’s science and technology department to analyze deeply and submit a report over the same, last month.
Dundi has also created a transformer that is capable to store the charge from the silicon plate.
Post-demonetization, Dundi was willful over finding a way that would help to make use of the banned notes. “I tore up a note and found the silicon plate. From there, I started my research and succeeded in generating electricity”, he said.