Odia students harassed in Tripura; seek Odisha govt’s help

Bhubaneswar: As many as 150 Odia students currently pursuing B.Ed at Tripura University have released a video on the social media seeking intervention of the Odisha government in harassment meted out to them by the local students.

In the video, the students said that the local students there were protesting over some demands, but they were irked when they did not find support from the Odia students.

A girl student, with tearful eyes could be seen saying that the local student first mercilessly beat up some boy students and the girls who went to their rescue also had to face their wrath.

“They did not even spared the girls and beat them black and blue. We have topped the entrance exams and we deserve to study here but the harassment that is being meted out against us is not letting us pursue our education. We cannot handle this torture anymore as we are feeling unsafe to study here,” a girl said in the video.

The students have also alleged that the local students are backed up by their parents and guardians in the act. Besides, the varsity administration and local police have turned blind eye to the issue.

A student said, though the Vice Chancellor of the institute was informed about the matter on September 20, the authorities are yet to take any action. Moreover, no actions have been taken in this regard despite of a police complaint.

“We are not safe here and we want protection. We want to go back to our State and we request the Odisha Government to help us. We don’t want education or jobs. We just want safety,” appealed a group of students, all in tearful eyes.

The video is now doing rounds in the social media sites and many Odisha people on micro-blogging sites have urged the Odisha Government to intervene into the matter.