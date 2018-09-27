Odia students harassed in Tripura: Odisha govt sends 2-member team

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the alleged harassment meted out on Odia students by locals at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in Agartala’s Tripura, the Odisha government today deputed a two-member team to probe the matter.
Higher Education department Director, B Parmeswaran and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor Prof Radha Madhab Dash have left for Agartala to sort out the matter, official sources said.
The Odisha Higher Education Department tweeted, “On learning that Odia students were facing problems in Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, the DGP spoke to his counterpart in Tripura to ensure security of the students. Prof Radha Madhab Dash, VC, SJSU, Puri and Parmeswaran B, IAS, Director visiting Agartala to sort out the matter.”
— ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ, ଓଡିଶା ସରକାର (@DHE_Odisha) September 27, 2018
After a video went viral on social media, Odisha DGP RP Sharma immediately held talks with his Tripura counterpart. Taking to the Twitter DGP wrote: “On the 26th, the moment I got to know about some Odia students at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan being harassed at Agartala, I spoke with DGP Tripura. Subsequently the SP visited & has assured security & help. Closely monitoring the situation & in regular touch with the DGP there.”
— DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) September 27, 2018
Talking to the media persons the Odisha Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said, “As per immediate step, we are going to ensure security if those students are unsafe there, police have been also deployed and there is no problem with the security of those students. Our high level team will try to sort out the problem there.”
Taking the issue seriously, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “Students from Odisha are Tripura’s children too. No anti-social activities shall be allowed on the land of Ma Tripursundari. I assure full protection for students from across India in Tripura.”
— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 27, 2018
The torture on Odia students in Tripura came to light last night, after around 90 students of the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in Agartala along with 10 teachers posted a video on the internet.
In the video they were seen narrating about their ordeal seeking help from Odisha government. As per their allegation Odia students including girls were attacked by a group of classmates a few days back for not participating in a strike.