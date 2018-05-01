Odia singer Sona Mohapatra alleges threat mail by Sufi foundation

Bhubaneswar: Odia singer Sona Mohapatra has brought allegations that she had been receiving threatening mails from Madiyar Sufi Foundation over her latest music video.

In a series of tweets to the Mumbai police, she alleged that the foundation has sent her a notice asking her to remove her latest music video ‘Tori Surat’ from all social platforms, on the grounds that it did not comply with the Sufi format.

Mohapatra further claimed that the foundation termed her video, ‘Tori Surat’ obscene and objectionable and did not wait for her response after giving the notice, instead sent her threats through email.

“I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions. I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end,” Sona tweeted to the Mumbai Police.

<>

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018





“We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority,” Mumbai Police wrote in its replay to the tweet.