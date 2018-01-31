Odia Singer Shasank Sekhar shines at Rising Star

Bhubaneswar: Another Odisha-born youth Shasank Sekhar enthralled audience and judges by his sensational singing in Rising Star India, telecasted on Colors TV.
Shasank, who hails from Bhubaneswar sang ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ from the movie ‘Gabbar’ and fascinated the judges – Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh with his soothing voice.
He collected a whopping 94 per cent votes and raised the wall to a deafening applause from the audience.
Rising Star India (Season 2), LIVE music reality and talent hunt show will see singers perform live with simultaneous online audience voting on VOOT app, besides the app and website of the television channel. A screen that streams live results of the voting literally rises when a participant crosses the cut-off of 80 per cent votes, qualifying for the next round.
It was an emotional moment for Shasank as his wife and daughter joined him on the stage prior to his performance. A short video showcased this 28-year-old singer’s struggles for the past 10 years and he expressed how difficult it has been for him to make a name for himself in the music industry.