Odia singer lodges FIR against music arranger

Bhubaneswar: A city based young classical singer has brought an allegation against a music arranger for rape on the pretext of love and marriage and also for threatening her. The girl said the music arranger had also secretly married another woman now.

The victim filed an FIR at the Mahila Police Station today in which she accused music arranger Dipu Dashmohapatra to have proposed her after a performance but she had declined. “He then told me he would help me in getting a film offer for playback singing. When I went to meet him, he was drunk and even forced me for a physical relation. But when I asked him to marry me he later threatened me and has now married another woman secretly,” said the complainant.

“He also told me that I belong to lower caste and he is a Brahmin so he would not marry me,” she said.

Mahila Police has taken up the case and will begin investigation.