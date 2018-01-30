Odia singer Asit Tripathy wins Best Upcoming Male Voice of the Year Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born singer Asit Tripathy who had made his Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Rao-starrer ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana’ with the song ‘song Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki’, won the Best Upcoming Male Voice of the Year Award at Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards.

The Berhampur boy had got the break after four years of struggle in the Hindi film industry. The song won rave reviews and got him the award now.

“I am overwhelmed to receive the prestigious award. It feels great to have been recognized for my debut song. I want to thank my listeners for their love and support. This award comes with an added responsibility to perform even better in future,” said Tripathy.

Tripathy’s passion for music had made him quit his white-collar job in Bengaluru and move to the City of Dreams. After schooling in Delhi, he had completed B Tech (Mech) from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

Tripathy is the fourth Odia to set foot in Bollywood after Krishna Beura, Sona Mohapatra, Rituraj Mohanty and Ananya Sritam Nanda. His musical sojourn began with auditions for music reality shows. He fared well on national television.

Notably, the versatile singer was among the finalist in Indian Idol Season 5 in 2010.