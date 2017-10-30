Odia Singer Asit Tripathy gets Bollywood break

Bhubaneswar: Here is good news for people of the state as another Odia singer has set his foot in Bollywood. Berhampur’s Asit Tripathy who has lent his voice for Rajkumar Rao starrer movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana scheduled for pan-India release on November 10.
When asked about how he is feeling after the break in Hindi Film industry, Asit said that he considers him lucky for getting a break in the Bollywood movie and clinching a place in the list alongside several famous singers who have also lent their voices.
The young singer has sung ‘Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki’, which is liked much by people.
Interestingly, two Odia singers have come together for the first time in a Bollywood movie under a same banner. The movie having 11 songs also features Odia singer Krishna Beura. Eminent singers like Shafqat Amanat Ali, Arijit Singh, Anand Raj Anand, Asees Kaur, Yaseer Desai Akanksha Sharma and Shivangi Bhayana have also sung for the movie.
His musical sojourn began with auditions for music reality shows. He fared well on national television. He was among the finalists in the Indian Idol Season 5 in 2010. Besides, he was also among the top five contestants in the SAMSUNG [V] SUPERSINGER judged by AR Rahman, Adnan Sami and Himesh Reshammiya.
The self-trained musician has sung Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese and Odia songs.