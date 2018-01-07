Headlines

Odia senior citizens on pilgrimage meet with accident in Vellore, safe

Vellore: A bus carrying around 30 senior citizens from Odisha, who were on a pilgrimage, met with an accident in Vellore of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, luckily had a close shave.

Later, they left for their destination getting first aid to their minor injuries, sources said.

The accident took place when a truck hit the stationary pilgrim-laden bus from behind at a traffic square. All are safe now, informed Tourism Minister Ashok Panda.

All the pilgrims are from Rayagada district of Odisha and are on a pilgrimage under State government’s Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana. They had boarded a special train arranged by the State government from Berhampur on January 4.

