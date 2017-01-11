Headlines

Odia in Saudi gets CMO, Sushma help through Twitter

Pragativadi News Service
Odia in Saudi

Bhubaneswar: An Odia working in Saudi Arabia received attention on Twitter from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after he posted about being harassed by his office there.

On January 5, Parmeswar Swain tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle that he is presently working for a Pakistani company in Saudi which has attacked him and not paid him his salary.

The CMO forwarded Swain’s tweet to Sushma Swaraj’s official handle after which the minister prompted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to look into the matter.

Naveen ji – Pl send me the details. I will personally look into this matter and revert to you. https://t.co/mwoSViit86

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 9, 2017

The Consul General office in Saudi responded fast and replied on the tweet that the Embassy officials are in touch with Swain and also met his company officials to persuade them for help.

