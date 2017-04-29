Odia Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal in Moscow

Bhubaneswar: Internationally renowned Odia sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik won the jury prize gold medal at the 10th Moscow Sand Sculpture Championship.

The competition was held between 22nd and 28th April at Kolomenskove, Moscow in Russia. The theme for the competition was “The world around us”.

Pattnaik was representing India in the competition, where 25 sculptors from different nations participated.

The prize was awarded to Pattnaik in a ceremony by Pavel Menikov, the chief organizer of the event. Later Patnaik called on Pankaj Saran, the Indian ambassador to Russia, who congratulated him on winning the gold medal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Odia Sand artist for winning the medal in Moscow.