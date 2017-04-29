Headlines

Odia Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal in Moscow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sudarsan Pattnaik

Bhubaneswar: Internationally renowned Odia sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik won the jury prize gold medal at the 10th Moscow Sand Sculpture Championship.

The competition was held between 22nd and 28th April at Kolomenskove, Moscow in Russia. The theme for the competition was “The world around us”.

Pattnaik was representing India in the competition, where 25 sculptors from different nations participated.

The prize was awarded to Pattnaik in a ceremony by Pavel Menikov, the chief organizer of the event. Later Patnaik called on Pankaj Saran, the Indian ambassador to Russia, who congratulated him on winning the gold medal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Odia Sand artist for winning the medal in Moscow.

 

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.1K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
6.5K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.3K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.1K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.6K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top