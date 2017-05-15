Odia Producer Jitendra Mishra to promote National Award winning films at 70th Cannes Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: Delhi based film producer & promoter Jitendra Mishra from Odisha, who has been promoting Indian films in the international platforms is now in a mission to promote some National award winning films of this year at the upcoming 70th Cannes Film Festival, scheduled during 17-28 May 2017.
His line-up includes, Shankhajeet De’s feature documentary ‘In the shadow of time’ (Ravana Chhaya) produced by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, National Film Award for Best Konkani film ‘K Sera Sera’ directed by Rajeev Shinde & produced by Rajesh Pednekar, Gayatri Pednekar of De Goan Studio, National Film Award for Best non-feature animation film ‘We make Images’ (Hum Chitra Banate hai) directed by Nina Sabnani, Animated by Piyush Varma, Shyam Sundar Chatterjee & produced by IDC, IIT Bombay.
The list also includes IGNCA’s documentary ‘Leela in Kheriya’ directed by Molly Kaushal along with a slate of fifty other children films in all categories.
Mr Mishra has been a member of ‘Cannes Producers Network’ and he is going to present the whole slate of more than 50 Indian meaningful films in the network along with other related forums this year.
Cannes film festival has been a potential market for all kind of films, last year more than 11000 participants participated in the Marche including 1700 buyers and 3450 films were being presented from all over the world. On one hand the festival is one of the major festivals on the other hand the market is an important meeting platform for all buyers, sellers, festival organizers, producers and other related professional and these interesting films from India are going to get an international exposure through this platform very soon.