Odia plays in International Drama Festival by NSD

Bhubaneswar: In the 19th edition of the annual Bharat Rang Mahotsav International Drama Festival hosted by National School of Drama (NSD), that will begin from February 1, three Odia plays will be featured.

This year in this 21 day festival, theatre lovers of 6 Indian cities including New Delhi, Kurukshetra, Pune, Agartala, Hyderabad and Patna would be treated to scintillating theatre performances from across India and 12 other nations including England, Russia, Italy, Israel, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Romania, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. Among these 94 performances will be plays from 16 states including Odisha.

On February 3, Dhira Mallick directed play Babaji by his troupe Satabdira Kalakar will be staged while Ajit Das’s Bheti by his troupe Abhinay Jagruti Institute of Theatre will be staged the next day.

The saviour of the folk theatre Moghul Tamasa, Gourang Barik and his team at Bimala Natya Sansad will also showcase this unique form of theatre at the international fest.

Apart from the plays, during the seminar and workshop sessions, master class Odissi dance will be conducted by prominent Odissi dancer Madhavi Mudgal while in a performing craft session Patta Chitra has been included.