Odia officer Swayam Prakash Pani is new IG Kashmir

Bhubaneswar/Kashmir: A 2000 batch Odia IPS officer of Jammu Kashmir cadre, Swayam Prakash Pani (41), was on Thursday appointed the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir range.

Pani, the youngest officer to hold the post, was serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, South Kashmir Range. The officer’s name was cleared in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Pani replaced Muneer Khan who was named Additional Director General of Police (Security). Khan was promoted as the ADG last month and was awaiting a posting, sources said.

During his tenure as DIG in South Kashmir, the young officer, who holds a range of expertise serving in the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency, focusing on anti-militancy operations worked relentlessly to bring misguided youths to the mainstream and succeeded in seven such cases.