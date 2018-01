Cuttack: Veteran Odia film director Nagen Ray, director of first Odia colour movie ‘Gapa Hele Bi Sata’, passed away at his residence in Nua Bazaar here last night. He was 82.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality and Odia film industry after the news of his demise broke.

Ray’s admirers from various walks of life, including artistes made a beeline to his residence to pay last respects to the departed soul.

Ray had directed ‘Gapa Hele Bi Sata’, the first Odia colour film released in 1976.