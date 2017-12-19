Odia Mountaineer Satyaprakash Nanda scales highest mountain peak in Africa

Bhubaneswar: Bringing pride for the nation and state, Mountaineer Satyaprakash Nanda of Odisha has achieved a remarkable feat by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano in Tanzania and the highest mountain peak in Africa.

Even though Satyaprakash is an engineer by profession, his passion for trekking has put him on the top of mountaineering expedition.

He set the record by scaling the 19,341-feet mountain just in six days. He received a certificate from the Kilimanjaro National Park and Tanzania National Park managements for achieving the feat.

Satyaprakash, who hails from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, is settled in Oregon in the United States. With his keen interest in trekking and long journey, he had joined basic climbing education programme at the Portland Mazamas Club in 2014 where he had learnt the tricks to cross hurdles and to climb mountains.

Later, he had scaled many hills in Oregon and Colorado in the US. He achieved the success by climbing the 11,250-ft mountain in Oregon.

Following this achievement, he decided to scale the Mount Kilimanjaro in February 2017.