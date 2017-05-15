Odia marathon boy Budhia set to run at Mount Everest Marathon

Bhubaneswar: The world’s Youngest Marathon Runner, Budhia Singh, from Odisha, India, has been invited to run in Kapilvastu, Lumbini, Nepal.
Budhia Singh, once a famous name in the Print & Television Media of India, is preparing himself to go to Nepal on 14th of May 2017 to join a team of Marathon Runners there. The team will run in the birth place of Lord Buddha on 15th of May, covering entire ancient Kapilvastu kingdom and then head toward Mount Everest from Lumbini, leaving Budhia at Kathmandu.
The Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon is organizing the Buddha Flame Peace Torch March Run that starts on 15th of May in Maya Devi Garden in Lumbini amid dignitaries and monks from monasteries in Lumbini. Budhia Singh will be carrying the Buddha Peace Flame Torch in tandem with Nepal’s National Runner & Olympian, Baikuntha Manandhar, Limca Book of Records holder & Marathon Man of Sikkim, Amar Subba, and Lumbini Bhairahawa-resident sports-girl, Saha Banu Khan.
Then, Budhia will continue to ancient Kapilvastu, a UNESCO World heritage site, and then circumambulate (parikrama) Tilaurakot Palace structure site. Budhia will then go to adjoining Buddha Ganga River (also known as Ban Ganga) where he will take spiritual Snan (holy dip) to spiritualize himself. He will continue running on Maya Devi Maternity Route. Maya Devi Maternity Route is the path that Buddha’s Mother Maya Devi took on her return journey to Kapilvastu palace after giving birth to Gautam Buddha.
Budhia’s run linking Ashoka, Kalinga, and Ashokan Pillars, will connect Kalinga with Kapilvastu in the footsteps of Kalinga’s own Emperor Ashoka.