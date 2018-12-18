Odia labourers attacked by brick kiln owner in Andhra for demanding salary

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, the owner of a brick kiln in Andhra Pradesh allegedly attacked an Odia labourer with acid and chopped the finger of another for demanding salary.

The incident came to light after five labourers, who escaped from the brick kiln yesterday, lodged a complaint with the police against the owner of the brick kiln today.

According to sources, nearly 12 labourers from Hemgiri in Sundargarh district had gone to work in a brick kiln in Vizianagaram. But when they asked for the salary of their two months of work, the owner, in a fit of rage, allegedly threw acid on one labourer and chopped the finger of another.

Following the torture and repeated harassment, five labourers including the acid attack victim managed to escape and returned to their native village.

They also told the police that seven other Odia labourers from the district are still held captive by the accused brick kiln owner.

Reportedly, the acid attack victim is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Burla and his health condition is stated to be critical.