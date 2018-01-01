Odia jawan martyred in J&K militant attack

Bhubaneswar: An Odia jawan was martyred among the five troopers lost their lives in terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of New Year on Sunday.

The martyred Odia CRPF jawan has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Panda of Liploi village in Rajgangpur of Sundergarh district.

Pradeep joined CRPF in 2006 and was working with the 132 battalion of CRPF.

Pradeep along with four other CRPF jawans fought bravely with the group of terrorists who attacked with grenades and resorted to indiscriminate firing from automatic rifles till the wee hours of the night and sustained bullet injuries in the gun battle. They achieved martyrdom subsequently killing all two militants who tried to hole up in the camp after the attack.

Four other jawans who shed their lives for the sake of the nation are Sharief-ud-din Ganaie, Kuldip Roy, Taufail Ahmed and Rajendra Nain.

Odisha Chief Minister expressed his deep grief over Odia jawan Pradeep Panda in terrorist attack in Kashmir.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the village soon after the sad news spread like wildfire.