Headlines

Odia jawan martyred in J&K militant attack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odia jawan

Bhubaneswar: An Odia jawan was martyred among the five troopers lost their lives in terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of New Year on Sunday.

The martyred Odia CRPF jawan has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Panda of Liploi village in Rajgangpur of Sundergarh district.

Pradeep joined CRPF in 2006 and was working with the 132 battalion of CRPF.

Pradeep along with four other CRPF jawans fought bravely with the group of terrorists who attacked with grenades and resorted to indiscriminate firing from automatic rifles till the wee hours of the night and sustained bullet injuries in the gun battle. They achieved martyrdom subsequently killing all two militants who tried to hole up in the camp after the attack.

Four other jawans who shed their lives for the sake of the nation are Sharief-ud-din Ganaie, Kuldip Roy, Taufail Ahmed and Rajendra Nain.

Odisha Chief Minister expressed his deep grief over Odia jawan Pradeep Panda in terrorist attack in Kashmir.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the village soon after the sad news spread like wildfire.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.6K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.0K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
877
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top