Odia IRS officer Pranab Kumar Das takes over as CBIC chief

Bhubaneswar: Odia bureaucrat and senior IRS officer Pranab Kumar Das took over as Chairman Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) on Tuesday.

Das, a 1983 IRS officer of Customs and Central Excise cadre, has been a member of CBIC (Customs) since September 1, 2017 till 31.12.18.

His tenure as CBIC chief is till April 30, 2020 and shall over see the crucial GST and Customs reforms and trade facilitation initiatives.

Das has spearheaded government’s National Trade Facilitation Action Plan & programme of improving “Trading Across Border (TAB) parameters.” He also assisted in smooth and successful rollout of GST.

Earlier, Das worked as Special Director, Enforcement Directorate (Hqr) (2004-9) & ensured smooth operationalisation of PMLA in India & India’s FATF membership.

He also handled various assignments in major Custom Houses & Directorate of Revenue Intelligence & Ministry of Finance (GOI) during career spanning 35 years.

He was nominated as expert to implement Protocol on illicit trade in Tobacco under WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control(WHO FCTC)- in 2016 and was instrumental in India’s acceding to the said Protocol in June 2018.

Das was awarded Presidential Appreciation Certificate of Specially distinguished Record of Service on Republic Day,2014.