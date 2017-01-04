Odia girl in World Cup qualifiers squad

New Delhi: Odia girl Sukanya Parida has been chosen in the 14 member Indian squad for the cricket World Cup qualifiers from February 3 in Colombo. The national squad was announced on Tuesday.

Sukanya is the only Odia girl to have been selected in the side whereas all rounder Mona Meshram has lost her place. The selected squad for the qualifiers is almost the same as the team for the 2016 November West Indies series. Sukanya had made her debut in the series along with Devika Vaidya who also made it to the World Cup squad.

The 23 year old Kendrapada girl Sukanya has played only a single ODI wherein she scored 14 runs. Meshram had scored only 2 runs against West Indies in the first ODI of the series and did not get a chance to bowl. She was also sent to the bench for the remaining two matches. She has scored 47 runs in 8 ODIs since her debut in 2012. Her highest score is 22 and she has only one wicket to her name as a bowler.

The Indian eves will face South Africa in a practice match on February 5 after which the qualifiers will begin. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and Papua New Guinea are taking part in the qualifiers of which the top four teams will enter the World Cup. Australia, England, New Zealand and West Indies have qualified through ICC Women’s Championship.

The World Cup will be hosted from June 26 to July 23 in England.