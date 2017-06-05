Entertainment

Odia girl Padmalaya sets milestone, bags three titles at Little Miss Universe contest

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Padmalaya

Bhubaneswar: In yet another moment of pride for the state, Odia girl Padmalaya Nanda has won three titles at the Little Miss Universe 2017 contest held at Georgia in Europe.

Portraying her delicate demeanor, Nanda bagged the Little Miss Universe Grand Prix, Little Miss Universe Internet and Little Miss Actress (Best talent in the world) titles at the internationally acclaimed beauty contest.

Meanwhile, Nanda also sets up a milestone by becoming the first ever Indian girl to achieve this title.

Padmalaya captivated the jury attention through her anti-terrorism posters and transcending message ‘Vasudhaiya Kutumbakam’ that means ‘the whole world belongs to a single family’. She also showed her splendid skills by showcasing Jagannath culture and performing on Sambalpuri dance form and folk songs at the international event.

However, Dayna Alimbayeva of Kazakhstan was crowned as the Little Miss Universe 2017.

 

