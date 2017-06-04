Odia Girl Padmalaya secures place among top 10 in beauty contest

Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Padmalaya Nanda once again stepped forward by reserving a place in the top 10 contestants in the ongoing Little Miss Universe beauty competition in Georgia.
After getting qualified into 15 rounds of the competition conducted among 16 contestants, 12-year-old Padmalaya moved ahead and reserved her place in the top 10 list.
The voting lines are open for choosing the favorite contestant for final victory. Audience can help her to win the Little Miss Universe title through voting. The voting process is active till 1.30 pm on June 4.
To vote the daughter of Odisha, log on to www.pageantvote.net/pageants/1133/contestants/9636. Before casting the vote, the users have to verify their account through Facebook.