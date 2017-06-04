Entertainment

Odia Girl Padmalaya secures place among top 10 in beauty contest

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Padmalaya

Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Padmalaya Nanda once again stepped forward by reserving a place in the top 10 contestants in the ongoing Little Miss Universe beauty competition in Georgia.

After getting qualified into 15 rounds of the competition conducted among 16 contestants, 12-year-old Padmalaya moved ahead and reserved her place in the top 10 list.

The voting lines are open for choosing the favorite contestant for final victory. Audience can help her to win the Little Miss Universe title through voting. The voting process is active till 1.30 pm on June 4.

To vote the daughter of Odisha, log on to www.pageantvote.net/pageants/1133/contestants/9636. Before casting the vote, the users have to verify their account through Facebook.

 

 

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
11.0K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
intensify intensify
2.8K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
Sarathi Sarathi
1.9K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Linkan Subudhi Linkan Subudhi
1.3K
Twin City

Social activist Linkan Subudhi seeks police help after finding her pics on porn site
To Top