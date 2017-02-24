Headlines

Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title

Bhubaneswar: Adding one more feather to the budding talents in Odisha, five-year-old Odia girl Myra Muni has been successful in winning the Little Miss Galaxy India-2017 title at a national level contest (Little Miss & Mister Galaxy) for children on beauty and talent held in Bangalore.

Myra, daughter of Malaya Muni and Nandini Muni is a native of Hinjilicut in Gnajam district.

Winning this award, Myra has qualified torepresent the country at an International platform in the next month to be held at Europe.

The Grand Finale of the Little Miss & Mister Galaxy will be held at Bansko, Bulgaria from March 13 to 20, 2017.

The event was organized by Model agency Dlavalentina and Kids between the age group of 4 -13 years, auditioned for the contest and the chosen ones walked the ramp and competed for various categories like Little Model Earth, Little Prince of the World, Little Princess of the World and Festive Model Talent .

The winners were chosen on the parameters of confidence, style, right attitude and how well they presented themselves.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
11.2K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.5K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
4.9K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.3K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
skeleton skeleton
3.6K
Latest News Update

Man lived with Sister’s Skeleton for 6 months found dead
To Top