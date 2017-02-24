Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title

Bhubaneswar: Adding one more feather to the budding talents in Odisha, five-year-old Odia girl Myra Muni has been successful in winning the Little Miss Galaxy India-2017 title at a national level contest (Little Miss & Mister Galaxy) for children on beauty and talent held in Bangalore.

Myra, daughter of Malaya Muni and Nandini Muni is a native of Hinjilicut in Gnajam district.

Winning this award, Myra has qualified torepresent the country at an International platform in the next month to be held at Europe.

The Grand Finale of the Little Miss & Mister Galaxy will be held at Bansko, Bulgaria from March 13 to 20, 2017.

The event was organized by Model agency Dlavalentina and Kids between the age group of 4 -13 years, auditioned for the contest and the chosen ones walked the ramp and competed for various categories like Little Model Earth, Little Prince of the World, Little Princess of the World and Festive Model Talent .

The winners were chosen on the parameters of confidence, style, right attitude and how well they presented themselves.