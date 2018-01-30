Odia girl molested in Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident of molestation, an Odia girl travelling from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai was molested by an unidentified youth in the Konark Express on Sunday.

The matter came to light after the girl lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police on Twitter. Later, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the incident occurred at around 3:10 am when she was standing near the toilet inside B1 coach of Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express.

Reportedly, a youth entered the compartment at Thane station and as the train started to move he molested the girl by touching her private parts. Besides, the youth also tried to drag the girl out of moving train.

However, the youth jumped from the train when the girl screamed and fellow passengers rushed to her rescue.