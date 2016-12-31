PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.

Bhubaneswar: The right blend of style, compassion, talent, intelligence and elegance was seen at the city when the teenaged models took the ramp in the 16th Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India talent beauty contest held at  KIIT International school in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Odia girl, Maitri Monali topped the contest bagging the KIIT Nanhi Pari- Little Miss India 2016 title on the final day.

32 young girls between 13-16 years were shortlisted for semifinal round from 8 regional auditions from Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad faced several competitions in the three day event. Later 10 among them were shortlisted for the final round.

Dipanwita Dey of Kolkata and Swayamprabha Dalabehera of Mumbai were crowned first runners-up and 2nd runner up respectively. The top three also received a cash award of three lakh, One lakh and fifty thousand rupees respectively along with silver crown, trophy and certificates.

Activities like Miss Rapunzel – girl with most beautiful hair, Miss Photogenic – girl with best pose in photoshoot round, Miss Selfie  – Maximum likes on facebook page, Miss Fashion  girl with best costume in both rounds,  Miss Whizkid girl with highest marks in quiz round, Miss Cindrella  girl having best personality, Miss Urvasi girl with Best Talent, Miss Catwalk girl with best ramp walk, Miss Monalisa most beautiful girl with most beautiful smile and Miss Active  – most active girl in sports round.

Renowned Odia Film Industry Music Director Guduli Rath, Nav Bharat Times FeatureEditor Rekha Khan, Miss India Pacific srusti Vyakaran, miss India Un Supraat Kaur were the judges and guests for the event. Among others Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Chief Patron of KIIT Nanhipari Malay Mohapatra were also present during the occasion.

