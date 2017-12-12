Odia girl Jayanti Behera wins silver at Asian Youth Para Athletic Championship

Dubai: Odisha’s ace para athlete Jayanti Behera has made the state proud by clinching silver medal in 100-meter race at the ongoing Asian Youth Para Athletic Championship in Dubai.

Jayanti reportedly won the medal after clocking a timing of 13.48 seconds. While the top spot was secured by Misu Honoka of Japan with 13.45 seconds, the third position was grabbed by Nakagawa Moe of Japan with 14.24 seconds.

The Youth Para Games which kicked off on December 10 is slated to conclude on December 14. Around 600 athletes from 45 Asian countries are taking part in different events like Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Goalball, Powerlifting, Swimming and Table tennis in the championship.

The girl, reportedly a student of Sakhigopal Gurukul in Puri district, had earlier bagged gold in 400-metre event at the World Junior Para Athletic Championships held in Nottwil, Switzerland in August this year.

She had also won gold in the 400 metres race at the China Open Para Athletics Grand Prix championship by clocking a time of 1.02 minutes.