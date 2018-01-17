Odia Food Festival kick starts in New Delhi today

New Delhi: Union Petroleum, Natural Gas & Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today graced a two-day Odia Food Festival at Press Club of India campus on Raisina Road in the national capital as the chief guest.

The food festival which is jointly organized by Delhi Odia Media Forum and Press Club of India is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will arrive at the festival as the chief guest on the second day.

The festival that started off today aims at showcasing non-vegetarian and vegetarian authentic Odia cuisines across the state of Odisha.

Some of the Odia delights which are served on the platter are – Mati handi mutton, prawn masala, crab masala, fish besar, Mudhi Ghanta, Mushroom curry, Saga badi, Mix veg curry, Dalma, Kheera, Chhena Poda, Chhena jheeli and Rumali roti.