Odia film ‘Sita Bibaha’ published as a book

Bhubaneswar: Odia film ‘Sita Bibaha’ has entered into a new phase of its kind, on the occasion of 81st anniversary of the movie. Odisha Cine Critic Association (OCCA) has made the movie memorable by publishing the film’s screenplay in the form of a book here on Friday.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the book at an event organized here by the Odia film fraternity.

OCCA Secretary and noted film critic Dilip Halli while speaking during the event said that if any producer wish to make the film again then he or she would get a chance to remake the film on the basis of the book. A fire at that time had destroyed the reel of the film shortly after its release. But meanwhile the script was present luckily.

However, it may be noted that directed by Mohan Sunder Deb Goswami, the film was made on a budget of Rs 29,000. Based on the marriage of Ram and Sita and adapted from the Ramayan, the film had 29 scenes and 14 songs.