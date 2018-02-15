Headlines

Odia film producer attacked, looted in Kendrapara

Rabindra Mohan Sahu

Kendrapara: Odia film producer Rabindra Mohan Sahu was allegedly attacked and looted by some unidentified miscreants near Bada market area here on Wednesday.

According to reports, four bike-borne miscreants attacked Sahu and decamped with his gold chain and ring when he was out on evening walk.

“I don’t know the miscreants. They attacked and looted my gold ornaments by brandishing gun when I was returning home”, said Sahu.

Meanwhile, Sahu has lodged an FIR with the Town police station in this regard.

“We have started investigation into the matter on basis of a CCTV footage installed near the spot. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained”, said a police official.

