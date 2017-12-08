Odia film producer Anam Charan Sahoo arrested in land fraud case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of State Crime Branch today arrested Odia film producer Anam Charan Sahoo in connection with fraud committed by M/s Seven Hills Estates Limited.

After conducting a probe into the fraud on the basis a complaint filed by one Subhransu Sekhar Senapati who had alleged that amount to the tune of Rs 5 crore was fraudulently misappropriated from about 200 land aspirants by the Seven Hills company represented by its MD Mukta Sankar Srinivas in connivance with Power of Attorney holder Anam Charan Sahoo and M/s Lingaraj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

During investigation, it was revealed that company’s MD and his associates had cheated first purchasers of the suit land and executed the sale deeds of the land in favour of Lingaraj Infrastructure.

The film producer has been booked under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and Section 6 of OPID Act, 2011.

Earlier, Seven Hills MD Srinivas and two directors of Lingaraj Infrastructure were arrested in September and November last year respectively.