Odia cine star Uttam Mohanty joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls, Odia cine star Uttam Mohanty joined the Biju Janata Da l(BJD) on Friday in the presence of party Supremo Naveen Pattnaik at Naveen Niwas.

However, it may be noted here that Uttam Mohanty’s wife, Ollywood actress Aparajita Mohanty is in Congress party.

While speaking to the media, the actor has said that hailing from Mayurbhanj, he would definitely work for the development of the district.

The trend of film stars joining politics has been immensely popular since long in other film industries of the country including Bollywood and the South film industry.

The same trend has now been noticed in the Ollywood with stars like Prashant Nanda, Munna Khan, Sidhant Mohapatra, Anubhav Mohanty , Bijay Mohanty, Aparajita Mohanty and now Uttam Mohanty joining in politics.

Among others present along with the actor were Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debasis Samantray and Lok Sabha Member from Mayurbhanj Sarojini Hembram.