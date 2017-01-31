Odia cine artist chosen as brand ambassador for ‘World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017’

Bhubaneswar: Odia cine artist Sabyasachi Mishra has been chosen as the Brand Ambassador in the State of Odisha for the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017. The Cause of Cricket for the Blind will kick start on January 29, 2017.

As per sources, this would be a long term association between CABI, CAVI, and Sabyasachi wherein the concentration will be on the search and uplift of the deserved in their areas of Talents in the State of Odisha and give them a nationwide exposure.

It may be noted here that the capital city will play host to the Qualifier Match between India and New Zealand on February 7, 2017.

Expressing his views on the developments President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) GK Mahantesh thanked Sabyasachi for his assistance and said it will be a great encouragement for the deserving in the State of Odisha.

Signifying the importance of the association, Sabyasachi said that he is happy to assume responsibilities as the Brand Ambassador for the cause of Cricket for Blind in Odisha.

The tournament will be played from January 28 to February 12, with the tournament inaugural hosted in New Delhi and the Tournament Grand Finale in Bengaluru. India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies will be participating in the World Cup. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis in 12 cities across India.