Odia Chair for studying Odia to be set up at JNU

Bhubaneswar: In order to promote Odia language, the Odisha Government on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi to set up an Odia chair.

This will be named after the name of one of the great scholars of Odia literature Sarala Das.

The agreement was signed by Culture department Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi and JNU Vice Chancellor Professor Jagdesh Kumar.

As per sources, state government will provide Rs 5 crore to JNU in two phases to set up Odia chair.

Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi has said that the chair will help promote Odia language. Moreover, non-Odias will also come to know about the origins of the language.

