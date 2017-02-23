Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition

Bhubaneswar: During a promo video released recently of the start of the sixth season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ 2017 , odia boy Satyajeet Jena was seen auditioned in the show which is scheduled to start on February 25 on Zee TV.
Hailing from Anandpur area of Keonjhar district, Satyajeet at present in continuing his studies in Vivekananda Sikshka Kendra. Earlier he has also participated in some singing shows on Odia TV channels. He is also the winner of first runners-up trophy on Sarthak TV’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’ show.
Alike the previous seasons, the show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan, with three mentors including Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar. While Himesh and Javed are old members of the show, Neha is a new entrant to the reality show.
The theme of the show has been decided as , ‘Back to School’, where the children would perform with their respective school uniforms till the ‘Gala Round’.
Apart, there would a 30-member jury comprising music connoisseurs who would also take part in the selection process.
In his audition performance , Satyajeet could successfully win the hearts of all the mentors with his singing number, ‘Mile Jo Tum Humko’.