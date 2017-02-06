Odia boy, Ronak Mishra to be seen in Bollywood movie, ‘Yeh Hai Full 2 Dhamaal’

Bhubaneswar: The state giving a challenge to performers of every fete in the state, now Odia boy, Ronak Mishra with his debut in the bollywood industry has been an encouragement to the budding actor and actress in the state.
Ronak been born in Odisha and brought up in Mumbai would be seen in the Bollywood movie titled, ‘Yeh Hai Full 2 Dhamaal’, which is set to release soon in the state. The movie is basically of comedy genre, directed by Deep Saraswat and produced by Rajesh Joshi. The movie has been produced under the banner, ‘Om Worldwide Entertainment’ and music of the movie is available on SRK Music.
Ronak since childhood had a passion for acting and actor Salman Khan has always been his inspiration. Besides, completing commercial pilot license training from Miami, United States of America, he has also obtained a degree from Kishore Namit Kapoor(KNK) Acting Institute.
With a co-incidence, Ronak met actor Abhishek Bachaan at his residence in Mumbai. During their meet, he was asked by Bachaan for being an Intern Assistant Director in the movie, ‘All is Well’ which was at the time was being shoot at Dubai. The particular chance was his first entry in the said industry.
However, Ronak is very hopeful for his forthcoming movie and is sitting with his finger crossed for the feedback specially to be received from the Odia viewers.
Finally, when asked of his entry to Ollywood industry, Ronak has expressed his deep interest and showed a positive attitude to act in Odia movies.