Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol

Bhubaneswar: Bhawanipatna boy Biswajit Mohapatra has not only grabbed a ticket to Mumbai for Indian Idol 2016-17 season, he also made Sonu Nigam and Anu Mallick croon and dance to the popular Odia song ‘Puchhuki Gali’.

Biswajit not only carries himself with style but also has all the elements of a pop star, be it strumming the perfect notes on the guitar or modulating his voice to the perfect highs and lows of the song. A product of the Utkal University, he has been living in Bhubaneswar since the last few years.

During the Indian Idol audition he chose to sing ‘Is dil ka kya karoon’ from Barfi and struck the right chord with judges Anu, Sonu and Farah Khan. While Anu said he wanted to give a ticket to Biswajit not just for the Indian Idol contest in Mumbai but for working in the industry, Farah Khan said he should 100 percent be there in the show. Sonu was visibly nostalgic when he came to know that Biswajit has also sung in Odia films. “I have myself sung in Odia films and loved the experience. There was a time I used to sing 50 songs a month in Odia,” he said.

Soon after welcoming Biswajit to the show, Sonu and Anu joined Biswajit and together crooned and danced to the tune of ‘Puchhuki Gali’ from Odia film Suna Panjuri starring Sidhnat and Rachana.