Odia boy, Mohan Sethy received ‘National Bravery’ award from PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has today presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children including one 11 year old Odia named Mohan Sethy at a ceremony in the national capital on Monday.

A native of Cuttack district, Sethy had displayed exemplary courage in the rescue of his friend after he saw him drowning in Genguti River on June 28, 2015. The Prime minister presented a citation, plaque and cash prize to Sethy.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) in 1957 to give recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service.

Interacting with the awardees, the Prime Minister said that their deeds of bravery show their decisiveness as much as their courage. He encouraged the children to ensure that this award does not become the end of their life’s purpose, and added that this award should only mark the beginning for them.

Reminding the children about the significance of the day (23rd January), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary,the Prime Minister urged the children to read as much as possible, and especially read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and other people who have done great deeds in their lives.

The Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was also present on the occasion.