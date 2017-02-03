Odia boy clinches silver medal in skating

Bhubaneswar: In a first for the state, 12 year old Nikhilesh Nayak clinched a silver medal at the 54th National Roller Sports Championship in Rajasthan. He won the medal in the junior category for Inline Alpine skating. The skater recently returned with his medal to the state.

Inline Alpine skating is a difficult and challenging form of skating performed on a slopy terrain with 30 to 40 degrees slope. Nayak’s coach Nimish Sharma used to train him at the slopy road near Sri Sri University, Naraj in Cuttack.

“It is a very difficult form of skating and Nikhilesh was the only from the state to qualify for the event in Jodhpur, Rajasthan that was held from January 24 to 29,” informed coach Sharma of the Roller Skating Association of Odisha.

Nikhilesh, a student of DAV Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar has emerged the first from Odisha to emerge as top three Roller Skating in a national championship.